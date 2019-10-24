Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 755.2% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.3% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 139.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $211,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $184.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.94.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

