Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $14,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $153.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.86. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.16 and a 1-year high of $153.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Longbow Research set a $160.00 target price on Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

In other Nordson news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,253,463.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,724.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $694,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,471,326.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,176 shares of company stock worth $8,276,661 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

