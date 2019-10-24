Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stake Boosted by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Santander raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.79.

Shares of NOK traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.95. 186,411,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,205,860. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

