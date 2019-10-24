Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP)’s share price traded down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, 3,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 143,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNUP)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and distributes document security products in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses its patented reactive ink technologies for the entertainment and toy, and document and product authentication markets. It offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travelers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labeling and packaging.

