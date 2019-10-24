NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Position Trimmed by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,023 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of NMI worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NMI in the second quarter worth $34,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other NMI news, insider Bradley M. Shuster sold 38,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,067,881.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,804.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $745,943.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,854.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,443 shares of company stock worth $4,180,041. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMIH traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.23.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $91.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

