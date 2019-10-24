NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.00

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.00 and last traded at $91.40, with a volume of 128647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUKOY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NK Lukoil PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered NK Lukoil PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 134,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NK Lukoil PAO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

