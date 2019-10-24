Nitro Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Nitro has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nitro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and COSS. Nitro has a total market capitalization of $156,145.00 and $443.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nitro Token Profile

Nitro’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live . Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nitro

Nitro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

