Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in PVH by 7.9% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PVH by 3.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PVH by 2.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PVH by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $134.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.37 per share, with a total value of $502,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico acquired 133,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

