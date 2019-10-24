Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,409.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 15.6% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.71.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $205.46 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $110.71 and a 12-month high of $209.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.73.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total transaction of $9,155,296.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

