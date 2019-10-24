Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Rayonier worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Rayonier by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire purchased 2,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes purchased 10,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.14 per share, with a total value of $261,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $32.92.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.11 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RYN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.19.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

