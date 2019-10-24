Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 148.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,832 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 120.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 230.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $39.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $72,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

