Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 18,925 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10,814.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 63,429 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,013,000. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,259,000 after purchasing an additional 38,745 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Vertical Group raised shares of Roku from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.51, for a total transaction of $552,095.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,079.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $2,926,660.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,780,726. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $128.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,609.50 and a beta of 1.68. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

