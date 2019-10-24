Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $254,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $123.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $305.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

