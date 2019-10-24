NIB (ASX:NHF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.25

NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and traded as high as $7.02. NIB shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 838,572 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is A$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.22.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. NIB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.27%.

In other news, insider Mark Fitzgibbon sold 70,000 shares of NIB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.36 ($5.22), for a total value of A$515,340.00 ($365,489.36).

About NIB (ASX:NHF)

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides health insurance services to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and World Nomads Group segments.

