NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Peter Svennilson Purchases 84,939 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Director Peter Svennilson purchased 84,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $998,033.25.

Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Peter Svennilson bought 28,056 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $383,806.08.

Shares of NYSE NGM opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $19.27.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

