Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Announces Earnings Results

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.39 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Nextgen Healthcare updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.82-0.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.82-0.90 EPS.

Nextgen Healthcare stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.04. 19,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,180. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price objective on Nextgen Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Nextgen Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nextgen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

