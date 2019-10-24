Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nextera Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NEP opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.91. Nextera Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.51 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,321,053 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $160,241,000 after buying an additional 75,111 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,111,516 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $101,881,000 after purchasing an additional 34,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 20.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,636 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $83,236,000 after purchasing an additional 307,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 879,913 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $42,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 33.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 838,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $43,603,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

