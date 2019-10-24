NEXT Trading Down 3.8% This Week (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $41.75 million and approximately $705,030.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00013761 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. During the last week, NEXT has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00664646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

