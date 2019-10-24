NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $254,000 Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Bruker were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after buying an additional 108,215 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth $737,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 48,104 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $490.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.70 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $58.00 price objective on Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.70.

In other news, CEO Burkhard Prause sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $674,557.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,480.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 47,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $2,023,592.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,220.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.