NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $235,000 Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $4,153,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,177 shares of company stock worth $4,865,483. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $206.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $140.95 and a one year high of $237.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.38.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

