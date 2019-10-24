NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 930.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $96,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSNC stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

