NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 11,827 First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 99,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 94,807 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2,366.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 85,325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LDSF opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

