NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 2,000 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 1.70% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 17.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 17.9% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

POCT stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

