New Residential Investment (NRZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect New Residential Investment to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect New Residential Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $18.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

