New Media Investment Group (NEWM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $404.39 million during the quarter. New Media Investment Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 2.09%.

Shares of New Media Investment Group stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. New Media Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $535.25 million, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of New Media Investment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other New Media Investment Group news, CEO Michael Reed bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $2,195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 627,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,229.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $131,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,093.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

