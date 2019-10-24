Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Neurotrope, Inc. is focused primarily on the development and commercialization of Alzheimer’s disease therapeutic products related diagnostics. The Company develops and markets two product platforms, including a non-invasive diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s disease and a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, both of which are in the clinical testing stage. Neurotrope, Inc. is based in Plantation, Florida. “

NTRP has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:NTRP opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Neurotrope has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurotrope will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Neurotrope by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 229,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Neurotrope by 45.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Neurotrope by 144.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Neurotrope by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neurotrope by 46.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurotrope Company Profile

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

