Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Neurometrix is a medical device company establishing a new standard of care through the design, development and sale of proprietary products used to diagnose neuropathies. Neuropathies are diseases of the peripheral nerves and parts of the spine that frequently are caused by or associated with diabetes, low back pain and carpal tunnel syndrome, as well as other clinical disorders. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NURO. ValuEngine raised Neurometrix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neurometrix in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NURO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 66,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. Neurometrix has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 65.19% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurometrix will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,102 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Neurometrix worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

