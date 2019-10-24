Netrum (NTR) Tops One Day Volume of $124.00

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 68.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Netrum has traded 77.9% lower against the US dollar. Netrum has a total market cap of $48,395.00 and approximately $124.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008537 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Netrum

Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum's total supply is 2,575,457 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,465 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

