Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 120.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total value of $15,685,926.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,702 shares of company stock worth $38,290,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $271.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $385.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.11.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

