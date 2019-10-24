NEM Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. NEM has a market cap of $346.61 million and $25.28 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEM has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koineks, Kryptono, Kuna and Livecoin.

About NEM

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Exrates, Iquant, Indodax, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX, BTC Trade UA, Bithumb, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Kuna, COSS, Kryptono, YoBit, Liquid, Bitbns, Upbit, Binance, Zaif, OKEx, CoinTiger, Coinbe, Huobi, Crex24, Poloniex, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Koineks, B2BX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

