Needham & Company LLC Analysts Give Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) a $121.00 Price Target

Needham & Company LLC set a $121.00 target price on Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SGEN. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.27.

SGEN stock opened at $99.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $278,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $1,541,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,734,342. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

