Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Trading Up 1.2%

Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.45, approximately 16,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 18,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nedbank Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

About Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

