Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Trading 12% Higher

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) traded up 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $2.06, 38,796 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 481,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $38.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Nautilus had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Carl Johnson III acquired 30,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 137.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 58.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

