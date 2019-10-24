Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NATR stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

