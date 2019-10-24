Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NATR stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $10.73.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.82%.
About Nature’s Sunshine Products
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.
