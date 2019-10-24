Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.05

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 652355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It operates various Internet platforms to provide various services and products, including e-commerce, communication, social networks, entertainment, and mobile value-added services; and social platforms.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.