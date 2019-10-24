Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,582. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $96.37. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $105.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $481,919.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,801 shares of company stock worth $1,158,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.30.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.