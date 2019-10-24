NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Shares of NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) rose 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.60, approximately 3,614 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 20,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

NanoViricides Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.