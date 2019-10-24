Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW) Shares Down 11.1%

Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc (CVE:NKW) was down 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 108,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 77,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24.

About Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW)

NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc is a Canada-based development-stage company. The Company operates as a renewable energy company. The Company focuses on an offshore wind energy project. It is developing a 400 megawatt offshore wind project in the Haida Energy Field, which is located in Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia.

