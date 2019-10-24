Mplx (MPLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MPLX opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.10. Mplx has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Director Garry L. Peiffer acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $488,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at $388,299.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer acquired 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,444.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,808.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPLX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

