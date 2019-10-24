Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MPAA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.73. 7,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,594. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $324.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,368,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,306,000 after purchasing an additional 122,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 918,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.