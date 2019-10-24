Morgan Stanley Sells 275,856 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,088,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 184,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 187,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 127.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the period.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. NexGen Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.53.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

