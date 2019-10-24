Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 505.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARR. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

ARR stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $22.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.67.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.86 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 124.06% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.