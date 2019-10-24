Morgan Stanley Has $5.11 Million Stake in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,622 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Golden Star Resources were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth $10,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,671,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 207,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 34,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Golden Star Resources by 465.4% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,567,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 1,290,200 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on GSS. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.80 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.77.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

