Morgan Stanley Has $4.67 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 35.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $121.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.01. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $98.60 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.