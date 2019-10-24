Morgan Stanley Downgrades TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) to Equal

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

TUI stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. TUI has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

