Morgan Stanley Buys 91,716 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 598.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,716 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Houlihan Lokey worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 223.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,589,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,763,000 after buying an additional 1,097,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,011,000 after buying an additional 288,528 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 241.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 361,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,081,000 after buying an additional 255,322 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 34.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 533,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,778,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,377,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $154,067,615.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLI stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

