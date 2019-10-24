Morgan Stanley Buys 101,972 Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Heritage Financial worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heritage Financial by 119.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Heritage Financial by 167.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Heritage Financial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Heritage Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Shares of HFWA opened at $27.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. Heritage Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

HFWA has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 2,274 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $60,988.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Mcdonald sold 4,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $106,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,543.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.