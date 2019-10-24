Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 2,037 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 4.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 1.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 4.1% during the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 135,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the second quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LM opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Legg Mason Inc has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $40.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $705.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

