Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $793,000 Stock Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Mosaic by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,100,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,539,000 after buying an additional 409,791 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Mosaic by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 68,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mosaic news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 12,998 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William T. Monahan purchased 2,360 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,820.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOS opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. Mosaic Co has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on Mosaic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Consumer Edge started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.06.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

