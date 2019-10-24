Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $603,000 Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $141,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2,375.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter.

KBWB stock opened at $53.62 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $53.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.3678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

